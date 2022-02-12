The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County has fallen significantly from its peak in January, but six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county on Friday.
On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported only 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, along with seven new hospitalizations.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 19,327 cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, along with 1,034 hospitalizations, according to ODH. The six additional deaths reported on Friday bring the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ashtabula County to 388. Deaths are not reported daily by ODH.
Statewide, there have been 2,628,814 cases of COVID-19, 110,391 hospitalizations, and 35,005 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to ODH.
Ashtabula County’s new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents has been falling since late December, according to ODH.
According to ODH, there were 281.8 COVID-19 cases per capita in Ashtabula County between Jan. 27 and Feb. 9. Ashtabula County was ranked 80th out of Ohio’s 88 counties for new cases per capita in that period. The statewide average was 481 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said the number of new cases is continuing to trend downward, but it is impossible to tell what will happen in the future.
“We’re just waiting to see if anything is going to develop with some of these other variants,” Becker said.
He said it is too early to determine if there is another dangerous COVID-19 variant people need to be concerned about.
People still need to be cautious, Becker said.
“I believe people still need to be wearing masks when they’re indoors, especially to protect those who are immunocompromised,” he said.
The population of Ashtabula County and the state of Ohio are not well vaccinated, Becker said.
ODH reported on Friday that 53.94 percent of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 50.35 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 61.53 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 56.75 percent are fully vaccinated.
Nationwide, 75.8 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 64.3 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
There have been 24,951 vaccine booster doses administered in Ashtabula County, according to ODH.
Long-standing recommendations like wearing masks, social distancing and frequently washing hands are still relevant, Becker said.
Becker said it’s too early to lighten up on mask policies.
“We just want to be very cautious at this point in time,” he said. “Let’s just kind of wait a little bit and see where we’re going, making sure sure that we continue to trend down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.