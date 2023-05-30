• Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Center Street at 1:41 p.m. on May 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2800 block of Lake Road at 6:38 p.m. on May 23.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 3000 block of East Center Street at 2:14 p.m. on May 24.
• Theft was reported in the 4400 block of Overpass Drive at 3:53 a.m. on May 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Bugby Road at 4:38 p.m. on May 25.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 6600 block of North Main Street at 3:35 p.m. on May 27.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 2900 block of East Center Street at 3:44 a.m. on May 28.
