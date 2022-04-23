GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Women from all over northeastern Ohio made their way to the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake for an afternoon of fun on Saturday during an event sponsored by the Zonta Club International of the Ashtabula area.
“We love Zonta,” said Vicki Wright, of Geneva, who has been coming to the event with a group of friends since 2016. She took cell phone pictures of the ladies together with their crowns.
The theme of the 2022 event was “Denim and Diamonds” for the Celebrating Women Champagne Luncheon. The event did not occur in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the ladies were welcomed back with open arms.
Wright said she enjoys the raffle and the entertainment at the event. Jayne Colin-Curie was the emcee for the event and Dee’s Country Kickers performed their line dancing program.
Tables were set up throughout the lodge’s banquet center and included a lot of vendors outside the eating area where people could buy a variety of products including clothes, floral arrangements and jewelry.
Barbara Schaab, president of the club, said the event is designed to celebrate women and focus on the organization’s mission. She said it is the biggest fundraiser of the year which supports area groups that help women.
The organization is an international organization and has chapters in 46 states and countries around the world focusing on fighting domestic violence against women and supporting the Equal Rights Amendment.
The Ashtabula chapter has also focused on helping area organizations including Homesafe fight the battle against domestic violence locally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.