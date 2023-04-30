GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — More than 200 women attended the Zonta Club of Ashtabula Area's Champagne Luncheon on Saturday at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the Lake.
The fundraiser helps the club provide services, including college scholarships, contributions to Homesafe and Beatitude House. It also provides women with a special day to gather and fellowship.
"We do a lot of different things every year," said Elaine Swanson, a spokeswoman for the committee that puts on the event.
Thie was the 15th edition of the event.
In addition to the meal, the women had the opportunity to dress up for the occasion. Many people wore spring outfits and added special accoutrements to their attire.
Swanson said the focus of the activity this year were games the ladies could participate in during the morning and early afternoon. A variety of raffles took place.
Susan Deak, of Ashtabula, bought eight hats for herself and her friends. She said she has been coming to the event since it started.
"We just have a good time," she said after posing with her friends for a photo, complete with the colorful hats.
The theme of the luncheon this year was "The Mad Hatter's Tea Party," so many matched the theme and some of the committee members delivering the prizes had playing cards attached to their backs.
