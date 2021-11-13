AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Christmas shopping was also a vehicle to help women in poorer nations around the globe on Saturday during the International Holiday Gift Fair.
The event includes Christmas crafts made in countries from Bangladesh to Ecuador and has occurred in partnership with Zonta Club of Ashtabula for more than 25 years. The event is scheduled to continue today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a wide variety of crafts honed in countries that deal with severe poverty.
"We are supporting fair trade. We are supporting artisans who live in poverty around the world," said Julia Rea, chairman of the board of directors for One World Shop in Rocky River.
Rea said the organization has a shop in Rocky River and sells items in two to three dozen events spread throughout northeastern Ohio at various times throughout the year.
A variety of crafts are on sale, including quilling, iron work, scarves and hats.
Rea said some of the countries the items are crafted include Guatemala, the Philippines, Kenya, El Salvador, Ecuador, India, Bangladesh and Nepal. She said each vendor is investigated to make sure no child labor is used in the creation of the gifts.
"What we are doing is giving people a chance to stay in their country and have a [stable income]," she said.
Rea said the vendors are all paid up front.
Rea said the store is starting to get "pop-up shop" opportunities at schools that want to educate the students regarding different cultures and the effects of poverty on the lives of families.
She said Zonta International and the Ashtabula chapter have been great partners for the last 25 years.
"The goal of Zonta International is to support women and this is a way to support women internationally," said Zonta Club of Ashtabula Treasurer Linda Coblitz.
The club also helps staff the event with volunteers.
Jackie Couderc of North Kingsville and Liz Taylor of Ashtabula shopped the event on Saturday afternoon.
"It is a tradition for us to come out and support, and shop," Couderc said.
