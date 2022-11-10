AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — A long-term partnership between the Zonta Club of Ashtabula and the “One World Shop” continues this weekend at Austinburg Township Hall.
Zonta Club of Ashtabula Treasurer Lois Jones said the club has been involved in the event that provides shoppers access to unique crafts from countries all over the world.
“It helps women and children in countries all over the world have a sustainable living. ... It fits in our mission to help women and children all over the world,” she said.
“One World Shop” works with the club to put on the international gift festival. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“’One World Shop’ has a brick and mortar store in Rocky River and exists to help empower and build businesses of highly skilled artisans. Locally we give members of the Northeast Ohio community access to a thoughtfully curated collection of unique, handcrafted trade items,” said Courtney Yerega of the ‘One World Shop.’
:We proudly support the rights of women across the world, firght for social justice and offer a wide array of environmentally sustainable products. We work with artisans around the world.”
She said the store features a variety of holiday decorations, beautiful jewelry and many gifts for kids.
Yerega said soap and home decorations are created by artisans from Kenya, jewelry from India and paper products from Sri Lanka to name a few of the unique options for holiday or personal purchase.
“’The workers] get paid a fair living wage and create sustainable and environmentally friendly products,” she said.
