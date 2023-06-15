ORWELL — Village council discussed what the next steps are in developing a plan for zoning inspection work.
Shane Gregory, superintendent of the street department, has been performing zoning inspector duties since last year, but wants to figure out the long-term implications of the job.
“I think I would like to go into executive session [next week],” said Council President Chris Ruks.
He said he wants to discuss compensation in that session.
“We’ve never come up with a pay scale or hours,” he said of a more refined look at the position.
Gregory said he wanted a clearer understanding of the expectations of the position if he is to continue with the dual roles. He said he doesn’t want to shortchange the street department.
He said many towns and villages approach the zoning position in a variety of ways.
Council also discussed storm water pipe issues and how to solve them. Council members discussed what the proper procedure is if a pipe is damaged on a homeowner’s property.
They also discussed the possible purchase of a “push camera” that is used for checking out issues in pipes.
Village Manager Tami Pentek said the cameras can cost anywhere between $12,000 and $100,000.
“Exactly what kind of camera are we looking for?” she asked.
Gregory said one of the companies would be willing to come out to the village and demonstrate the device. The village has had to rent the equipment in prior years.
Gregory said crushed storm water pipes provide issues for the village. Council member David Hartz said it is the responsibility of the homeowner to fix damaged pipes, but in the past the village has fixed the problem if the homeowner pays for the supplies.
Pentek said the village will continue to evaluate options related to damaged pipes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.