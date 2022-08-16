CONNEAUT — Kathy Zappitello, executive director of the Conneaut Public Library, brought a lot of energy to her Tuesday morning press conference announcing her candidacy for state representative of the 99th district of Ohio.
Zappitello literally jumped for joy as she announced her candidacy at the library.
She said she comes from a long line of public servants and she “stepped up” when asked to become a Democratic candidate. Abby Kovacs, who had filed to run against Republican incumbent Sarah Fowler Arthur, recently dropped out of the race because of redistricting process that left her home just outside the district’s border.
Zappitello said she has been involved in many public programs including ongoing economic development work near the present library. She said she will resign her post at the library when she wins, but will always connect with the library and the city of Conneaut.
“I will win, so I will be leaving the library,” she said.
Zappitello said succession plans are in the works.
Sharing ideas will be the center point of her campaign, Zappitello said.
She said she wants to hear from voters so she can take their ideas to Columbus.
“I would like to treat these conversations [with voters] as a really long job interview,” Zappitello said.
“I believe in you and I believe you make the best choices for you and your family. ... Let’s talk, let’s dance, let’s communicate,” she said.
Zappitello said communication is very important.
“We are living in a world where people don’t want us to communicate. ... It’s not about what I think. It’s about what you think,” she said.
Zappitello said she is married to another librarian, Joe Zappitello, and they have a 27-year-old daughter working on her doctorate in Boston.
She said she has participated in Leadership Ashtabula County, was a member of the Conneaut Foundation, former president of the Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce and 2014 Conneaut Citizen of the Year.
The Ashtabula County Democratic Party posted a copy of the press conference video and is supporting her candidacy.
”We believe that she is exactly what voters are looking for right now!!! She is bright, energetic, devoted to public service [and] ready to roll up her sleeves and get things done,” states a post on the page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.