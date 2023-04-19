CONNEAUT — A dozen bizarre characters find themselves on the same jury deciding the fate of a cat-stealing suspect in the zany parody “12 Incompetent Jurors.”
The play runs April 21, 22, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23, 30 at 2:30 p.m. at Arlene’s Broadway on Buffalo at 236 Buffalo.
Based on a book by Ian McWethy, it is an obvious parody of the play and movie “Twelve Angry Men.”
It appears to be an open and shut case. The suspect admits to stealing six cats and a video from a yard sale shows it in process.
But the obvious guilt doesn’t factor in a jury whose members have anxiety attacks and hide under the table, a cell-phone obsessed girl who is waiting for the “hotties” to appear in the surveillance video, the young man who spends the evening eating french fries and the public relations executive who admits making $300,000 a year but can barely read.
Director Clay Nielsen said, “They come up with all kinds of ridiculous reasons the guy may not have committed the crime. Each of the characters is crazy in his own right. They are all brought together and their craziness just bounces off everybody else and it just develops into a melee of weirdness.”
Jim Kulko plays Juror 3. He describes himself as the only sane one in the group.
“I have no idea what is wrong with the rest of these people. This is a cut-and-dried case. It should be over in 15 minutes,” Kulko said.
Instead, his character tries to talk another juror into not hitting the rest of the jury and explains to another why there were no titles in the surveillance video.
Juror 8, played by Michael Mote, thwarts attempts to find the suspect guilty and allow jurors to leave. He tries to raise doubts by suggesting the six stolen kitties were actually stuffed by a taxidermist.
He also uses scenes from the film “Jurassic Park” to prove the footage of the suspect stealing the cats was doctored by George Lucas’ special effects studio.
The audience is also treated to a discussion by Juror 6, played by Stella Chambers, who loudly demands justice in her distinct New Jersey accent for those who have the recessive “flapping gums” gene.
Then there’s two jurors who try to prove innocence by pretending to be an elderly Jewish couple. But some things, you just need to see yourself.
Visit Arlene’s at broadwayonbuffalo.com.
