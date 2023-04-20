CONNEAUT — Several Ashtabula County high school students said the Ashtabula Foundation Youth Philanthropy program made them feel like they made a difference.
The program, initiated in 2010 with the idea to cultivate the next generation of philanthropists, now boasts representation in 10 area high schools, said Kelley L. Katon, associate director of the Ashtabula Foundation.
Approximately 200 students were honored Wednesday during a catered luncheon at the Sheldon Calvary Camp.
Austin Gorlitz, a senior at Grand Valley High School, shared his experience serving two years on the Youth Philanthropy Board at his school.
Each school group is given $5,000 by the Ashtabula Foundation to give back to area organizations that work to improve the community.
“Youth Philanthropy gave me an opportunity to give back to the community in a way I never imagined,” he said. “I learned that any amount of money will help somebody.”
Grand Valley divided up its $5,000 for Conservation Station, Country Neighbor, Henderson Memorial Library and Ashtabula YMCA.
Grand River Academy Student Body President Cooper Stein said he gained a new perspective while serving on his school’s Youth Philanthropy Board.
They split their $5,000 between HomeSafe, Geneva Food Pantry and the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League.
Jenna Ray, a senior at Pymatuning Valley High School, said this is the second year that she’s been involved in her school’s Philanthropy Board. This year, she served as president.
“I wanted to be president because a lot of things we started to do last year, I wanted to finish this year,” she said.
All totaled, the students presented funding to 36 organizations, including the Mya Women’s Center, Beatitude House, Geneva Food Pantry, Catholic Charities, G.O. Ministries, After School Discovery and the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, to name a few.
Most of the boards spread their $5,000 between four to six different organizations.
Michelle McClure, Youth Philanthropy chairperson for the Ashtabula Foundation, thanked the students for their hard work and for sharing their journeys.
“Thank you for being our future leaders,” she said.
Ashtabula Foundation President Carolyn Turk said she appreciates all the hard work of both the students and their advisors.
Kristen Kitchen, executive director of the United Way of Ashtabula County, told the students that it’s meaningful to serve the community. She talked about the three As of philanthropy: awareness, action and advocacy.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my hometown in this capacity,” she said. “To share the mission of United Way each day is not only the true definition of philanthropy, but it is also inspiring, meaningful and impactful work.”
She reminded the students that they will be the best advocates for Ashtabula County because of this experience.
Penelope Silverman, a sophomore on A-Tech’s Philanthropy Board, said she enjoyed the experience and hopes to help more people next year.
“I had a really good time helping everyone,” said Elizabeth Ducro, a sophomore at St. John School, who looks forward to serving on the board next year.
Rudolph Henry Pfaff started the Ashtabula Foundation in 1922 with $5,000 for the betterment of Ashtabula County, according to the Foundation’s website.
That $5,000 and the gifts of many others over the years have expanded and provided many organizations with necessary funds.
The Ashtabula Foundation website indicates grants range from $750,000 to $800,000 in a variety of categories that include human services, recreation and conservation, education, religion, culture/historical and community development.
