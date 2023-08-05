JEFFERSON — Youth will be on display on the first night of the Ashtabula County Fair.
The Junior Fair Youth Parade and Royal Court Crowning will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, opening day of the six-day fair.
Candidates for fair king, queen, prince and princess are traditionally escorted around the grandstand racetrack in vehicles. They are introduced to the crowd and then the 2023 winners will be announced and crowned.
The process starts in July, when contestants apply and appear before a panel of three judges for an interview.
At the end of the day, the king, queen, prince and princess are chosen and kept a secret until they are crowned at the fair.
The candidates are judged on their activities, both at the fair and outside the fair, community service and their overall presentation, including how they dress, poise and posture, and how well they respond to the questions.
Last year’s (2022) Royal Court members:
• Gregory Babb, 14, from Pymatuning Valley schools was crowned prince.
- Princess Violet Luce, 15, is very involved in 4-H but also enjoys soccer and flag line.
• First attendant was Brooke Myers, 17, who has participated in several 4-H projects, including sewing and cooking.
• Last year’s king is Travis Luce, 17. He’s a member of the Country Bumpkin’s 4-H club.
• 2022 Queen Emily Richards, 18, attends Kent State Ashtabula.
In addition to past and present royalty, the parade always boasts a host of floats, the Jefferson Area High School marching band, baton twirlers, dancers, 4-H and FFA members and vehicles.
There will be no admission charge for entrance into the grandstand to watch the parade and royalty crowning, so everyone is invited to come out and cheer for the youth of the County.
