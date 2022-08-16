JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Success stories were the focal point of an afternoon of fun and memories created to celebrate 20 years of Youth Opportunities work in Ashtabula County on Tuesday afternoon at Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus.
Marquez Colbert is one of those success stories. He shared a bit about his life before the more than 150 people gathered for the celebration.
Colbert has been in the program for five years and recently graduated from Lakeside High School.
“I have been given endless opportunities to grow,” he said. “On Sunday I will be taking the biggest leap of my life to move to Kent, Ohio to pursue my education.”
He said the YO experience has given him the confidence to know will succeed.
“This is a life-long family,” Colbert said.
Youth Opportunities Director Shaelynn Ballard said the graduates of the program have moved on to become leaders in the community, good parents, military members, truck drivers and have many more roles in the community.
Youth Opportunities Coordinator Shanon Pierce said there are 850 young people, between the age of 14 and 24, connected to the program. She said about 500 are active each year and the organization maintains contact with those who are no longer in the program.
Youth Opportunities was created in 2002 to help young people find jobs and learn more about the skills needed in the work force. Many businesses partner with the group to provide jobs and job training for young people.
A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga supervises the leaders of Youth Opportunities and was emcee for a ceremony to kick off the afternoon of games, food and fellowship. He said 15,000 Ashtabula County youth have benefitted from the program over the two decades.
The Ashtabula County Commissioners were honored for their part in making sure the program is funded properly and presented a proclamation celebrating the anniversary.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he has worked with YO students in community clean-up projects and through his own business.
“I just want you to know how respected you have become because of the way you handle yourselves,” Ducro said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said it has not always been easy, but they have found ways to provide more money when more student interest was evident. Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said she worked with YO workers when she was employed at Ashtabula County Children Services.
