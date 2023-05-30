JEFFERSON — The students of Youth LEADERship and YL2 were recognized last week for completing the 2023 program year.
Thirty-three graduating seniors from eight local high schools and their parents or guests were treated to breakfast at the Jefferson Community Center.
Each student received a certificate of completion and those who completed both years of the program received cords to wear at their high school graduations.
The students were: Ben Anservitz, Harrison Cleveland, Sophia Householderm Conneaut High School; Olivia Detrick and Ethan Detrick, Edgewood Senior High; Jack Cafaro, Makenna Cinco, Cooper Krieg, Stefan Lechintan, Brittany Lucia, Anna Maxwell, Natalee Morris and Riley Park, Geneva High; Aidan Walsh, Grand River Academy; Sydney Bell, Nathan Boiarski, Emily Carlson, Liza Suderman, Grand Valley High; Benjamin Cleveland and Jaime Ebersole, Jefferson High; Andrew McKee and Tayler Wilber, Lakeside High; Colleen Andersen, Grace Biggins, Madeline Blenman, Brittaney Cole, Madison Fortune, Jesus Hernandez, Kiden Housel, Kayden Luhta, Eva Oster, James Severino and Jacob Timonere, St. John High School.
The Youth Leadership program provides a high-quality, national-level interactive training experience and peer-to-peer learning opportunity focused on life, leadership and learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.