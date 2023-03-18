Our parents and grandparents add so many things to our lives. They pass down recipes, china, advice and family traditions. But what we may not have realized is that they pass down their vocabularies.
As we get older, we realize what a treasure that is — from adages to proverbs and their favorite turns of phrase.
Surely, your grandmother told you an apple a day keeps the doctor away. And, she probably was known to exclaim, “Goodness gracious!”
If you asked your grandfather how he was doing today, he might say, “Finer than frog hair” to explain just how dandy he felt.
After reading this column, give your parents a call and see what they remember. I believe you’re sure to hear at least one of the following sayings and I’ve added a note on their meanings:
1. A leopard doesn’t change his spots.
People can’t change their basic personality traits.
2. Don’t count your chickens before they’re hatched.
Don’t count on something that may not happen.
3. A rolling stone gathers no moss.
This proverb encourages action instead of standing still.
4. A stitch in time saves nine.
A little effort now will save you more work later.
5. You will catch more flies with honey than vinegar.
Being nice will get you further in life than being unkind.
6. It was like trying to herd cats.
Something impossible to do.
7. One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.
Perfect example: yard sales.
8. Curiosity killed the cat.
The poor kitty! Meaning being too inquisitive can lead to an unpleasant situation.
9. Thick as thieves.
Thieves are notorious for sharing secrets with each other. Who else understands a thief but another thief, right? And in the old days, thick can also mean to be very close.
10. Eager beaver.
Are beavers really eager? Not necessarily but it rhymes. Meaning: An overly enthusiastic person; someone who is overzealous about doing a job.
11. A watched pot never boils.
Standing around waiting for something to happen makes time seem to pass slower.
12. Too many cooks spoil the broth.
Too many people in the kitchen at once is mayhem.
13. Don’t put the cart before the horse.
Obviously, this phrase came about before automobiles, but remember — first things first.
14. Best thing since sliced bread.
A good invention, idea or plan.
15. You can take a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.
You can only help people so much.
16. That’s the pot calling the kettle black.
Hypocrisy.
17. Running around like a chicken with its head cut off.
Now that paints a bizarre picture. But did you know that when a chicken’s head is chopped off, it still runs about in a panic for a couple of seconds before dying? Morbid, I know.
18. Birds of a feather flock together.
People hang out with others like themselves.
19. Don’t cry over spilled milk.
Don’t get upset over a situation that already happened and cannot be changed.
20. Hold your horses!
Wait a moment.
To add to the fun of this column, I enlisted help from a friend — retired Kent State University at Ashtabula English professor, Roger Craik, who often uses funny expressions he heard as a child growing up in England. Here goes:
1. Throw the cat another goldfish!
Spare no expense.
2. Tight as a crab’s butt.
That’s water tight!
3. That’ll put the cat among the pigeons.
Causing trouble, with enjoyment.
4. It was the kind of kiss that would unclog all the drains in a toffee factory.
That’s some kiss!
5. If your brains were ink, it couldn’t write its name.
An insult about one’s intelligence.
ACTUALLY SEEN ON TOILET WALLS IN ENGLAND:
• Press for a five-minute speech by Mrs. Thatcher (a sign hanging beside the hand dryer).
Shelley Terry’s grandmother would say to her, “You’re a card,” meaning funny or amusing. You can reach Terry at sterry@starbeacon.com.
