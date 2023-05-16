ASHTABULA — Junior high school students will get some intensive training in boating safety next month with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard Spirit of America program.
For more than 25 years, the Spirit of America Foundation has taught hands-on boating education programs to tens of thousands of students in the U.S.
In 2014, Spirit of America started partnering with the Ashtabula County YMCA.
This summer education program will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3, 10, 17 and 24. The June 3 class will be at the Ashtabula YMCA. The June 10 and 24 classes will be held at the Ashtabula Yacht Club. On June 17, the students will meet at the west end of Lake Shore Park.
Students will earn their Ohio boaters license, complete a water rescue training in the Y pool, have a large vessel experience with the Coast Guard, and complete five hours of training with each of the following vessel types: power boats, sailboats, and paddle craft.
“Students gain confidence and have fun as they learn the fundamentals of safe-boating,” said Tia Woodard, membership director at the Ashtabula County YMCA.
The cost is only $100 for YMCA members or $125 for non-members and includes a lifejacket.
Registration is due by June 2. Every child is welcome and financial assistance is available to ensure no child is turned away. Register at ashtabulaymca.org, at the Y, or contact Tia at the Y or at twoodard@ashtabulaymca.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.