HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — A busy summer at SPIRE Academy gets underway this weekend with the USA Wrestling U20 World Team Trials and the U23 Nationals.
The combined events are set to bring an estimated 1,000 competitors to town, said SPIRE Academy Director of Wrestling Mike Kulczycki.
Competition is scheduled to go from today to Sunday.
The U20 event will have fewer competitors as participants had to qualify earlier this year to compete.
The U23 competition is open to anyone who would like to wrestle.
Kulczycki was hired as director of wrestling last year and finished the season with one competitor. But four wrestlers are already signed up for the fall and the academy hopes to have 14 to 16 enrolled by September.
The competition is open to the public and tickets may be purchased on the SPIRE Academy website. The wrestling clinic cost is $50, and will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Kulczycki said the participants will get into the wrestling competition free as well.
A new 7,000 square feet wrestling area is being constructed in the track and field building and should be completed later this summer.
The competition will include Freestyle and Greco-Roman style competition, he said.
Kulczycki is from North Royalton and wrestled at St. Edward High School in Lakewood and for the University of Michigan where he also spent some time as an assistant coach.
In addition this summer, the USA Track and Field Youth Track and Field Outdoor Championships are scheduled for June 28-July 1.
The estaimated numbers of competitors range from 1,000 to 3,000, said SPIRE Academy President Jeff Orloff.
He said there are contingency plans in place in case off site parking is needed.
In addition to the large amount of visitors for the two main events this summer, there are also sports camps scheduled well into August. Orloff said the camps include swimming, basketball, track and field, wrestling, soccer lacrosse and Esports.
Orloff said the campers registered already eclipses last year’s numbers. He said there are many campers coming from outside the United States and in addition to one week camps there are two to six week options this year.
“Camps fit into SPIRE’s mission of inclusivity, as well as overall personal and athletic development. Everyone at SPIRE is fully invested in training athletes, building strong individuals both physically and mentally,” said Keith Webb, community engagement coordinator.
