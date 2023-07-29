JEFFERSON — The wrestling was moved inside, but the excitement was still prevalent as fans cheered for their favorite competitors on Saturday at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
The Great Lakes Wrestle Fest was sponsored by the Great Lakes Geek Fest committee, which includes three area businesses that help bring the events together, said Chris Panzone of In the Zone Gaming.
He said Tony Capo, owner of Robot Zero Comics in Geneva, and John Smith, owner of Buy Sell Trade at Ashtabula Towne Square, in Ashtabula Township, all work together to make the events a reality.
Panzone said it is the third year for the wrestling event, and several hundred fans were expected. The event began at 2 p.m. and continued well into the evening.
The wrestling was moved into an animal show barn at the fairgrounds instead of at a ring on the track in front of the grandstand, in case some of the predicted rain storms hit the area.
“A lot of the pre-sale tickets came from outside Ashtabula County,” Panzone said.
He said ticket sales were up 10-15 percent and he was expecting a good crowd of people buying tickets Saturday evening.
Panzone said there were 12-16 matches on tap for the day with wrestlers coming from Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania.
“We just like to have events locally so people don’t have to drive an hour [or more],” he said.
Bill Alfonso, who has been involved with the wrestling industry for 44 years, was on site. He said he was a referee for 25 years and later became a manager and still works on weekends at similar events all over the country.
He said the wrestling business has changed substantially over the years, with the original fans being 70 percent men and middle-income people. The game is now geared for everyone including the doctor, his wife and family.
Alfonso said he was at a major wrestling event in Los Angeles earlier this year and it sold out SoFi Stadium for two straight days at $400 per person.
Absolute Intense Wrestling provided the wrestlers for the event. Andrew Wolens is a trainee for AIW and was selling gear at the fairgrounds. He said he has been a trainee for two years and the trainees also provide security and complete other tasks at events all over the region.
