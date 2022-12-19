NORTH KINGSVILLE — Brand new wreaths were placed on the graves of area veterans at Greenlawn Memory Gardens on Saturday morning.
More than 850 wreaths were placed by volunteers from Ashtabula County during the national “Wreaths Across America” program.
“At Greenlawn, we fundraise all year. We purchase in bulk,” said Jessica Masirovits, family service coordinator at GMG.
Wreath placement officially began at 10 a.m., in conjunction with several thousand similar events around the country. The ceremonies start at 10 a.m. in each particular time zone and focus on paying respects to veterans who have died.
The program is sponsored locally by the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution, and are annually assisted by American Legion Post 743.
“The American Legion is a service organization, and this is one way we get to support our community and our veterans,” said Will Runyan, adjutant for American Legion Post 743.
The ceremony, held inside the GMG mausoleum, included the placement of wreaths in honor of each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. A variety of individuals representing veteran-related groups also shared message related to the importance of veterans in the history of the United States.
U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Katrina Knauff was the main speaker, sharing the importance of different traditions within each branch of the military. She said “Manning the rails” is a way that U.S. Navy vessels honor the history of veterans.
“The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without sacrifice. ... [Veterans] did this so we can live in freedom without fear of oppression,” said Steve Hinson, of the Northeastern Ohio Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Rev. Vernon Palo, pastor of Saybrook United Methodist Church, offered a prayer reflecting on veterans being heroes.
Blue Star Mothers representative Amy Hutchinson shared her son’s ongoing military career and the mission of the organization that supports families as their loved ones are stationed around the world.
Will Runyan, adjutant for American Legion Post 743, represented Gold Star families. “Gold Star families are a very unique club. A club no one wants to be a part of,” he said of the organization that focuses on the families who have lost relatives serving in the Armed Forces.
Runyan shared his experiences as a veteran who lost his nephew, Michael E. Runyan, on July 21, 2010, while he was serving in Iraq. “I will never forget that moment,” he said.
Vennie Henson, a regent for the Stanley-Redmond-Harper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented a certificate of appreciation to Masirovits for her work with the “Wreaths Across America” program.
