SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — More than a year of cooperation between two area fire departments has improved service to both communities, according to Sheffield Fire Chief Claude Kobernik and Monroe Fire Chief Jason Coy.
"We've been doing it for over a year," said Kobernik.
Coy said the relationship started officially in October 2021 but discussions started well before that.
Monroe started staffing two people for eight hours a day in 2018 and Kobernik later asked Coy about putting together a relationship to increase the time covered and widen the area.
The combined effort now has staff service seven days a week, 16 hours a day with finances coming from township levies, fundraising efforts and membership drives.
Each department has 4-mill fire levies and about 1.5 mills from each department are used to pay the workers. The rest is issued for equipment and other expenses for each department.
The two chiefs said they plan to keep the departments separate, but would like to eventually a create a fire district.
The place where the workers gather changes every two weeks. He said the firefighters work two weeks from the Monroe station and two weeks from the Sheffield station.
The shifts presently used are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
"Our response times have improved since the volunteer days," Coy said.
He said sometimes there may be a longer distance to get to a scene depending on which station the crew is based at, but overall it is faster than waiting for volunteers.
Coy said there are 12 paid firefighters who work the shifts and an auxiliary involved in department activities.
Kobernik said anyone with the appropriate certification can apply for hours at the department.
The membership program raised $27,000 last year, Coy said. A resident can pay $40 a year to be a member and that can reduce the potential cost of a transport.
"We still bill insurance companies," Coy said.
Members, however, don't have to pay any costs over what insurance pays.
The program was new to Sheffield Township in 2022.
The chiefs said 90 percent of their calls are for medical emergencies and 10 percent are for fires, crashes and wires down.
Many area fire departments are struggling to find volunteers and creative agreements seem to be the key to the future.
Northeast Ambulance District and South Central Ambulance District have been around for decades and provide ambulance services for the northwestern and southwestern portions of the county.
Government entities from the Andover area are seeking ways to increase revenue to increase ambulance service for the region.
