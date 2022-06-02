Work to refurbish the Harpersfield Covered Bridge is progressing
Tom Partridge, chief deputy engineer with the Ashtabula County Engineer, said the work is going well, and the contractor is in the demolition phase at the moment.
The siding and roof of the covered bridge have been removed so far. Those elements have been replaced multiple times since the bridge was first constructed, Partridge said.
The bridge deck, siding and roof will be replaced, and the bridge trusses will remain, he said.
The project is scheduled to be finished on Dec. 31, 2023.
“It’s a long project,” Partridge said.
Persistent rain this spring has been an issue.
“They’re waiting anxiously to build a causeway, a driveway so to speak, out of big stone and gravel, so that they can work alongside it from the water,” Partridge said. “But they haven’t been able to do that yet because of all the rains. But other than that, I think they’re making pretty good headway as planned.”
Partridge asked people to respect signs indicating the bridge is closed.
“We’ve had some traffic issues,” he said.
State Road is closed, but the Harpersfield Metropark, located on both sides of the bridge, is still accessible, he said.
Antoinette Swegheimer, administrator of the Ashtabula County Metroparks, also asked that people not walk out on the bridge.
“We don’t want people on the bridge,” Swegheimer said. “I’m sure the county doesn’t either. Because there is so much construction going on, someone could get hurt.”
Swegheimer also said the Harpersfield Metropark, which sits on both sides of the Grand River, is still open.
“There’s signage that says bridge closed but park open,” she said.
Renovations to the bridge will extend its lifespan, Swegheimer said.
“Our county is known for our covered bridges,” she said.
There is still access at the park for kayaking, she said. There has also been a significant number of people renting out the pavilion at the park, Swegheimer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.