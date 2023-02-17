JEFFERSON — Aqua Ohio’s replacement of nearly 3,000 linear feet of water main is progressing on South Chestnut Street.
Company officials said Thursday the $1 million project will replace some water mains thought to be 115 years old.
The main will be increased from six-inch diameter to eight-inch to assure adequate supply and flow, especially for high demand events like fire fighting, Aqua officials said.
Four fire hydrants have been removed, and 10 will be installed in locations coordinated with Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
Residents along South Chestnut had their driveways blocked for about two hours while new lines were installed. The street also was intermittently blocked with truck traffic.
Fifty-five residents have received new service lines up to the point where the customer owns. Aqua plans to come back when the weather warms up and connect residents to the new line.
Aqua workers will notify residents in advance when their front yard will be dug up to connect the new lines to their homes.
Workers will temporarily restore lawns and driveways when work is complete and provide permanent restoration come spring for grass seed to sprout, officials said.
Traffic through the area will occasionally be limited to one lane between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the project is completed. Martuccio said that will likely be this spring, depending on the weather.
