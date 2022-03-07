AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — One-lane traffic, created by utility work, will likely challenge motorists on Route 45 for an extended period of time.
“They are pulling new gas lines, next will be water lines, so they will be ready for the turn lanes,” said Austinburg Township Trustee Byron Dutton.
He said the Ohio Department of Transportation will be handling the turn lane-work when the utility work is complete.
“There will be some turn lanes south of Clay Street probably to the Conneaut Savings Bank,” Dutton said.
Dutton said motorists will need patience during the construction work, which is centered near the Clay Street intersection.
“Bring your patience,” he said.
Many commuters heading to Interstate 90 are gone by the time the work starts in the morning and completed for the day by the time they return,” Dutton said
After the utility work is done, Dutton said ditches and crossovers will be completed by ODOT.
“I am still amazed how much traffic is going through [during work hours],” Dutton said.
The changes are being made due to the growth in traffic and businesses in the area.
“When it is done, it will make [transversing the area] a little easier,” he said.
A Family Dollar store recently opened on Route 45 just north of Clay Street and a Fairfield Inn and Suites a block east.
Dominion workers keep traffic moving north and south by alternating lanes.
