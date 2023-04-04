ASHTABULA — As work continues on the Ashtabula Area City Schools’ new transportation facility, passersby may notice cranes and workers at the top of beams from the former St. John High School gymnasium.
Capp Steel Erectors Inc. of Ashtabula has demolished the old St. John School, 3320 Station Ave., but the shell of the gymnasium still stands, as of Monday.
“The demolition contractor is going to be removing that,” AACS Treasurer Mark Astorino said. “We are not utilizing it.”
The school board is paying $121,700 for the demolition with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Last September, the Ashtabula County Land Bank approved a $9,000 offer from AACS to buy eight parcels of land from West 34th Street along Station Avenue to West 32nd Street for the new facility.
Construction on the $10 million building is expected to start in May.
Former AACS Superintendent Mark Potts worked with the city manager, county commissioners and the Land Bank to make the project a reality.
Additionally, the project will clean up and improve a blighted area of Ashtabula, and it will be an attractive building that is well lit and landscaped, Potts has said.
Architects designed the new building to match the district’s other schools, according to the school board.
The facility will be about 39,000 square feet, featuring an indoor bus storage, bus wash bay, mechanic area, offices and meeting/training space.
The current bus garage on Gerald Road has one restroom for about 45 employees to share (both men and women), and only room for a few drivers to wait or sit in the building.
