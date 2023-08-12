ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Two Andover women were taken to area hospitals late Thursday morning after a head-on collision on the Pymatuning Causeway that connects Ohio and Pennsylvania across Pymatuning Lake.
Donna Rhoades, 77, of Andover, was driving west on the causeway and went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Shellie Conley, 56, of Andover, who was driving eastbound, Sgt. Ron Borino of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said.
Rhoades was taken by ambulance to UH Geauga Medical Center in Chardon, while Conley was taken by ambulance to UH Conneaut Medical Center in Conneaut, Borino said.
The crash took place just after 11 a.m. Thursday on the Ohio portion of the causeway in Ashtabula County’s Andover Township.
Andover Volunteer Fire Department and Crawford County’s North Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department dispatched to the scene, located about 2 miles east of Andover on Ohio Route 85. Ohio Route 85 connects with Pennsylvania Route 285 on the causeway.
Emergency personnel found both vehicles with heavy damage and one of vehicle partially over the guardrail facing the lake, according to reports from the scene.
Fire personnel stabilized each vehicle while the medical personnel from Community Care Ambulance assessed and treated patients.
Additional emergency medical also arrived from Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service and Pierpont Volunteer Ambulance Service with Stat MedEvac helicopter ambulance also dispatched and landing on the causeway.
Officers from Ohio Highway Patrol, Andover Police Department, Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.
The crash closed the causeway connecting Ohio and Pennsylvania for approximately 2 hours, according to North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department.
Meadville (Pa.) Tribune reporter Keith Gushard and Star Beacon reporter Warren Dillaway contributed to this report.
