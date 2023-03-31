ASHTABULA — Jayne Colin Currie was the guest speaker at the Woman’s Club of Ashtabula County’s March 7 meeting at Guyreino’s Banquet Center.
Currie shared many memorable moments from her travel adventures and autographed copies of her new book, “Journeys with Jayne.” Copies were available for purchase. After much laughter and stories, the group shared a St. Patrick’s Day themed dessert.
The Woman’s Club will be meeting again at 6:30 p.m. April 4 at Guyreino’s Banquet Center. A guest speaker will provide tips on saving money. There will be a $5 fee to cover refreshment costs.
The Woman’s Club is open to any ladies, 18 years of age or older, who reside or work in Ashtabula County. They are a group of women with passion to enjoy the fellowship and help others in this area. If you would like to attend, call Board members, Jane Planisek (440) 997-9013 or Susan Hogle (440) 993-8422.
