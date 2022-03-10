JEFFERSON — A husband’s assistance and the skill of a rescue crew helped save the life of a recently retired school secretary.
On Dec. 4, Vanessa Skidmore began to have some chest pain and her husband Tim decided it would be good to “take a ride.”
The ride ended up at Jefferson Emergency Rescue where she went into a full cardiac arrest.
Jefferson Emergency Rescue Chief Jake Rice showed a graph of her heart rate during the start of the evaluation and a minute later when she went into full cardiac arrest and her heart stopped. He said paramedics were able to bring her back to life and transported her to Ashtabula County Medical Center.
Skidmore was then flown by helicopter to a Cleveland hospital.
“I feel God was with me and he put the right people in my path,” Skidmore said.
Skidmore wanted to thank the rescue workers and catered a lunch in their honor and presented them with certificates of excellence. She said she had retired as secretary at Jefferson Elementary School on Aug. 1.
Skidmore indicated she had a 100-percent blockage in an artery. The heart attack is often called the “widow maker” with just 10 percent surviving.
“A miracle happened on Dec. 4. I not only survived, but have no damage to my heart muscle,” Skidmore said.
The four rescue workers receiving plaques were Logan Platt, Thomas Ricker, Brian Edelman and Jennifer Miller.
Ashtabula County Medical Center Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Fertig said it was great to see good decisions were made by hospital employees that helped save Skidmore’s life.
