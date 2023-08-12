GENEVA — It is not often that a person has their place of work named in their honor while still employed.
Terese M. Cybulski achieved such an honor on Wednesday afternoon when the Geneva Community Counseling Center Office was named for her during a ceremony that drew family, friends, colleagues and elected officials.
The other unique aspect of the celebration is Cybulski, 86, continues to work and is not retiring.
“I have always felt I was in the right place and doing what I was placed on earth to do in this lifetime,” Cybulski stated in a quote on the plaque that bears her name.
Dozens of people jammed into the center to celebrate her 60 years of commitment to the profession and the lat 50 years in Ashtabula County.
“Fifty years ago I remember a phone call from a man who had a thick European accent,” she said of a call from Dr. Fournier, who asked her to join his team at the Community Counseling Center.
She said she had a family member who had mental illness and saw the devastating challenges her cousin faced. Fournier eventually changed her mind and a commitment to Ashtabula County began in March of 1973.
She said she had no idea the direction the journey she would experience that started that day. Cybulski’s work included many roles including direct patient care, supervisory roles, administrative roles to name a few.
She said the partial hospitalization and residential services roles were challenging but something she learned to love.
“We saw clients that everyone had given up on,” Cybulski said.
Cybulski said it was great to see clients work to become better and become happy people. She said the relationship with the clients was not a one way street.
“Many of these people gave to me. I can’t believe how much I learned from them,” she said.
CCC Chief Clinical Officer Joleen Sundquist shared how much of an impact Cybulski has had. Sundquist said Cybulski sees about 80 clients a week. “that is 57,600 people impacted lives because of Terry’s dedication and faithful (work),” she said.
Sundquist said one of Cybulski’s trademarks is providing a crochet blanket for people and asked how many people in attendance had received one. At least a dozen people raised their hands to acknowledge they were beneficiaries of her generosity.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski provided a proclamation to Cybulski and thanked her for her work.
Cybulski also thanked her family for their support.
“Many times at night I would take an emergency call and one of the kids would answer and sometimes they would give better advice than me,” she said with a laugh.
Eileen, Susan Joe and Len were all in attendance at the ceremony and Joe represented the family. Joe Cybulski thanked her for her work and marveled at how she has worked all these years and raised a family at the same time.
Cybulski earned a Bachelor of Arts in pyschology at Notre Dame College in 1960 and followed that with a Master’s at Case Western Reserve in 1963.
After working as a case worker for two years at Cuyahoga County Child Welfar she moved on for a two-year stint as a caseworker in Milwaukee and two more years back in Cuyahoga County before arriving in Ashtabula in 1973.
Beth Cybulski, daughter-in-law, marveled at her ability to continue in a profession that involves so many difficult challenges.
“To be in the field for 60 years is amazing,” she said.
Paul Bolino, CCC President and Chief Executive Officer, said the plaque will be a constant reminder of her commitment to Ashtabula County.
“it is with sincere gratitude that we celebrate Terry’s career and achievements with this honor, and appreciate that she still continues to provide services and give back to the community to this very day,” Bolino said.
