GENEVA — A dream came true for 20-year-old Sydnie Brown, who was able to ride in a Jeep Rubicon at the Tour d’Lemon Parade on Thursday evening.
Brown is working on some “bucket list” items while dealing with some major medical issues. “Sydnie is in need of a heart and lung transplant. When we found that out, we decided to make a bucket list,” said her mother, Melissa Lucas.
Lucas said her daughter has been getting tests for the potential transplant for a year and a half. Lucas herself is also in need of a kidney transplant but the family attempts to keep life as stress-free as possible.
“We just try and let her be like any normal child,” she said.
Brown said she loves her friends from school and graduated from Geneva High School in June of 2021. She is presently in a two-year program where she can take any classes she likes, but has been taking cooking and photography as some of her main interests.
Brown fell in love with the Jeep Rubicon while doing a homework assignment for school, Lucas said “She [Brown] plays video games so she can drive one,” she said.
Lucas said Brown is facing an uphill battle in her search for an organ match. “They said her chances are slim. Her stature shrinks the pool, her blood type shrinks the pool and the antibodies she has produced shrinks the pool,” she said.
The family has been trying to check off as many bucket list items as possible, but the jeep was a challenge as Lucas and others could not find someone with the unique vehicle.
Montrose Off-Road USA in Jefferson provided a Rubicon, and then two other owners of the unique jeeps came to the parade as well. “You can ride in all of them,” organizers told her.
Members of the Freedom Krawlers jeep club attended the event and participated in the parade as well.
Other bucket list experiences Brown has completed included swimming with dolphins in Florida; a trip to Georgia to see family; the opportunity to attend a Kane Brown concert; and a trip to Hocking Hills is in the works, Lucas said.
A more difficult option may be the goal of meeting Justin Bieber. “I have a five-foot-one [inch] cutout,” she said with a laugh.
