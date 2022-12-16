MORGAN TOWNSHIP — A woman died Thursday after being ejected from the truck she was driving near the intersection of Route 45 and Tische Road, said Morgan Township Fire Chief Shaun Buehner.
Buehner said the crash was called in at 1:24 p.m. and the truck rolled off Route 45 and the truck bed ended up on Tische Road. He said the woman was transported to UH Geauga Medical Center where she died.
Firefighters from Morgan Fire Department and Rome Fire Department responded to the scene as well as South Central Ambulance crews, Buehner said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and did not complete a press release regarding the crash by 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The intersection of Route 45 and Tische Road is about four miles north of Rock Creek. Buehner said it was unclear which direction the woman was traveling at the time of the crash.
