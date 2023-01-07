GENEVA — After two years on hiatus, the Geneva Winterfest is scheduled to return to the downtown area during the first week of February.
“This event is important because winter is always gloomy. Winterfest is a great way to get outside and have some fun. It is the 18th year of Winterfest and it continues to grow,” said Geneva Recreation Director Myke Dowd.
The program is a cooperative venture between the city of Geneva and the Geneva Business Association.
Jim Santiago, president of the GBA, said the parade is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. with lineup starting at noon on Depot Street.
One of the events leading to the festival is a snowman cutout contest. Anyone wishing to participate can fill out a form and pick up the snowman between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Crawford’s Insurance at 55 S. Forest Street in Geneva.
While most of the activities are focused on Saturday Feb. 4 there will be some Friday evening action as well. The ice tower is scheduled to be constructed on Feb. 3 and then set on fire around 6 p.m.
The new Winterfest Court is also scheduled to be introduced on Friday evening and a farewell provided for the outgoing court, Dowd said.
A wide variety of activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 4. These include a chili cook-off, carriage rides, games, a parade, an appearance by Jungle Terry and an open house at the Geneva Fire Station.
Children interested in participating in the Miss Winterfest pageant on Jan. 28 at Geneva High School can get applications at www.visitgenevaohlo.com, said pageant director Roberta Horvath.
“The Snowflake, Tiny Miss, and Little Miss pageant will be held at 2 p.m., [and the] Young Miss, Junior Miss, and Miss Winterfest pageant will begin at 6 p.m.,” Horvath said.
She said any girl in Ashtabula County schools or the Madison School District up to the age of 17 may compete. Horvath said the court travels to other festivals and focuses on community and Ashtabula County events.
