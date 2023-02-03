GENEVA — THE 2023 Winterfest is scheduled to get rolling today with a 6 p.m. fire and ice program at Rotary Pavilion.
Geneva Recreation Director Myke Anderson said the event will include 12 blocks of ice that are then heated by fire.
“[The ice] melts but it sparkles and illuminates the logos. ... It’s really cool to see,” she said of the spectacle.
The Winterfest event is back on the streets of Geneva after a two-year coronavirus hiatus complete with parades, kids amusements and a chili cook-off.
Anderson said a variety of activities are planned for Saturday as well.
“Noble Arts will be doing some walk throughs (of a new property),” she said.
A parade is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday with units lining up at noon, Anderson said. The Bakery on Main food truck will also be on site.
The chili cook-off is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in the parking lot near the Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars building.
“We will have the bouncy houses at the recreation center,” Anderson said.
She said a variety of Geneva agencies will also have booths at the community center during the festival.
The newly crowned Winterfest royalty will preside over the weekend with the assistance of 2022 winners who didn’t have a festival last year. Winterfest Pageant Director Roberta Horvath said both groups of young ladies will be available to assist the festival in any way they are needed.
