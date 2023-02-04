Winter provides challenges for workers putting up hospitals, working on utility lines and even anglers seeking to catch some fish in the chilly waters of area streams and rivers.
Geneva’s Winterfest Pageant also provided an indoor way to enjoy winter without the bone-numbing cold weather that has from time to time swung through Ashtabula County in the last two weeks.
Construction workers have been building the new patient tower at Ashtabula County Medical Center through some chilly weather this winter. Other workers also must spent time in the frigid cold working on utility lines, policing neighborhoods or putting out fires.
The winter is an especially challenging time for garbage collectors, water company workers, snow plow operators and many other professions that require being outside in cold weather.
