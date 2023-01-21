The face of the Lake Erie waterfront is constantly changing and that is even true in the winter months, when waves pound the beach, breakwalls and other portions of the shoreline.
Bike paths at Geneva State Park allow for winter exercise and a regular review of nature’s finest offerings and many enjoy winter walks on the beach at parks in Ashtabula, Ashtabula Township and Conneaut.
Some years, ice freezes along the Walnut Beach breakwall, providing opportunities for walking on what is normally Lake Erie. The Christmas storm that blew water from the western portion of the lake to Buffalo also deposited large amounts of sand on the breakwall.
Wildlife adjusts to the chilly temperatures and occasional lack of access to green grass as animals, birds and humans wait patiently, or not so patiently, for spring to come.
