Cheerleaders, pep bands and fans with rhythmic chants all bring a unique gift to the winter sports experience.
Swimming, basketball, indoor track and wrestling bring fans out from their warm homes throughout the winter to support high school athletes around northeastern Ohio.
The stage crew in Conneaut, and other unique student sections throughout the area, bring an extra excitement to the game day experience. The Pymatuning Valley High School Jazz Band provides pre-game and half-time entertainment at home contests.
Fans with signs encouraging their teams are also evident throughout most of the area gymnasiums and swim teams recently honored senior swimmers during the county swim meet at SPIRE Institute in Harpersfield Township.
