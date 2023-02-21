ASHTABULA — Children of all ages beat the winter doldrums Monday with two winter carnivals, hosted by the Ashtabula County District Library.
More than 350 children and their parents and/or grandparents attended the carnivals, which were held all day at both the Ashtabula and Geneva public libraries.
“We are really happy so many people came out to enjoy our carnivals,” said Lyn Glover, public services coordinator, who enlisted three helpers to deal with the crowd of kids.
Attendees spent the day encountering animals with Jungle Terry and Friends, making Venetian masks and exploding bags during craft time, participating in a cupcake walk, watching a movie and learning about the history of carnivals all over the world.
Local food trucks were parked outside the libraries, allowing patrons to purchase and enjoy treats.
Gavin Farrar, 6, of Ashtabula, created “a rainbow mask” he said of the morning craft time.
“I put rhinestones on my mask,” said Scarlett Burnette, 5, of Conneaut.
Melissa Brodhead, the library’s children’s coordinator, popped popcorn to give away.
“We have a huge turnout,” she said. “And Jungle Larry isn’t even here yet!”
When Jungle Terry soon arrived with about a dozen different animals and reptiles, much to the delight of the children. When he pulled out a snake, the children waved excitedly.
“It’s a great way to spend President’s Day and a day off school,” said Marty Kline of Ashtabula, who brought his two boys to the carnival. “They really liked Jungle Terry, the scavenger hunt and going to the food trucks for lunch.”
Library officials said they started working on the program back in October as a way to get people out of the house and enjoy some family time.
In Geneva families enjoyed a story reading time by Tina Conrad, the children’s librarian, and a variety of crafts as well as an experience by Jungle Terry.
“President’s Day is a day kids are off school, it is a time for us to throw a party and give people a chance to see what we offer,” said Lauren Webster, the branch manager at Geneva Public Library.
“We had a really large turnout this morning,” Webster said. She said more than 165 people came to see Jungle Terry, play miniature golf in the aisles and even fish, with plastic fish, in a kiddie pool.
“I think it is a great way to bring the community together. We need more of this,” said Lisa Linehan of Harpersfield Township.
