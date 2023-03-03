ASHTABULA — Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh KIDS,” presented by the Ashtabula Arts Center’s Youth Theatre Production class, opens tonight.
Adapted from the classic children’s stories by A. A. Milne, the musical follows the residents of the Hundred Acre Wood on an adventure to rescue one of their own from a mysterious villain.
The Arts Center’s Youth Theatre Production Class is an eight-week course in musical theater culminating in a full production in the 13th Street Theatre, allowing actors as young as 7 to experience the full process of a musical theater production.
The shows chosen for these classes feature run times and musical demands that have been adjusted for young performers.
Upcoming youth theatre production classes will be announced at ashtabulaartscenter.org.
Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh KIDS” runs March 3-5 and 10-12, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Children’s Show Advance Sale Tickets are $13 adult, $11 senior/student/military, $9 child 2-12.
For tickets at the door (if available), add $2. Pay What You Can Pricing is available for all performances. Call (440) 964-3396 or order online at ashtabulaartscenter.org.
Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials also provided by MTI.
Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Music adapted and arranged and additional music by Will Van Dyke. Directed by Sarah Oberstar. Music directed by Ashley Nelling.
The Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
