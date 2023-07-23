ASHTABULA — Bridge Street was the center of activity on Saturday as the Wine & Walleye Festival kicked into full gear with fishing, food, vendors and music.
“We had 35 boats,” said Kevin Severino, tournament director for the festival’s fishing contest. He said there were 21 competitors in the amateur division and 14 in the professional category.
Severino said the number of participants in the tournament was up this year. The amateur winners were decided by the longest five fish added up. Johnny Detweiler’s boat won $2,500; Randy Lautenzheiser earned $800 for second place, and $300 for biggest steelhead trout; and third place Phil Spehar earning $250.
The professional division was won by Joe Ford at $2,000, Matt Hoopes got second place at $500, Mark Kusala, third lalce at $200 and Kevin Lance largest steelhead trout at $300.
Severino said the contestants came from all over Ohio.
Festival organizers said prep work began on Thursday, with concrete barricades placed in strategic locations and tents placed in Point Park for a special area for viewing fireworks and enjoying food and drink.
“Today has been phenomenal,” said Ashtabula City Manager James Timonere.
The Fraternal Order of Police operated a fish tent on the southern side of Hulbert Avenue at the Bridge Street intersection. Several restaurants were also featuring fish to go along with the theme of the weekend.
The festival takes a full year of organization to bring to fruition.
“Next week we will do a debrief and start making notes on changes,” said Mary Church, who is a member of the festival executive committee.
Church also commented on the excellent weather in the city that saw hundreds of people wandering amongst the 60 vendors on hand. There was significant traffic in and out of the shops on Bridge Street.
The festival continued Sunday on Bridge Street, with a shuttle service from the Save-a-Lot parking lot.
A variety of entertainment options were available, including the Lettie G. Howard sailboat providing rides in Ashtabula Harbor throughout the day,
Sunday also included the Street Faire, fish tent and wine tent. A 5k race was also scheduled for 9 a.m.
Sunday’s musical entertainment included the “Two Kings Duo,” at a stage on Hulbert Avenue at the Bridge Street intersection, and Maria Petti.
