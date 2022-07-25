ASHTABULA — The Wine & Walleye Festival closed Saturday evening festivities with a boat parade and fireworks show and got Sunday going with a warm 5K race on a difficult course through Ashtabula Harbor.
Hundreds of people jammed the Harbor area seeking a good vantage point for the fireworks that were shot off from the east side of the Ashtabula River just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.
The fireworks followed a boat parade that included lighted vessels honoring the many people and organizations that worked hard to keep Americans safe during the pandemic.
Wine & Walleye Festival Director Melody Shiflet said the fireworks show was the largest and most expensive ever put on by the festival. She said the Ashtabula firefighters and the Ashtabula City Park Board raise funds for the fireworks and the Lift Bridge Community Association kicks in the rest of the needed funds.
Shiflet said the crowds at the festival were really good.
“We blew away our numbers on the Wine Garden with a day to go,” she said.
The guests that paid the $35 for the Wine Garden had an excellent place to view the fireworks and boat parade. Many people also lined the steps from Bridge Street to Point Park and the area adjacent to the Ashtabula Lift Bridge near Bridge Street.
Glow sticks also lit up the area as children “patiently” waited for the fireworks to begin.
Festival officials also announced the winners of the boat parade and fishing tournament. “Unrulee” was the boat parade first-place winner and is owned by Chris and Melissa Berry and “Interlude,” owned by John and Keri Robar, got second place. Both are docked in Ashtabula. “Rated Aargh,” owned by Matt Williams and Lisa Maze, was third and is docked at Fairport Harbor.
Shiflet said the pro division winner was “Eye Fish” with “Finatic” second and “Catch N Cousins” third.
In the amateur division, Phil Spehar in “Dream Later” earned first place; John Detweiler in “Tall Timber” was second and Matt Peet was third.
Maria Petti provided musical entertainment early on Sunday afternoon with many people seated under umbrellas taking in the activities around them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.