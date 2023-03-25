Heavy thunderstorms and wind gusts kept emergency workers busy on Saturday as they battled a structure fire in Trumbull Township and tended to downed power lines all over Ashtabula County.
Trumbull Township firefighters were monitoring downed power lines in the mid-afternoon along the 6000 block of Barrett Road when a man came running out his driveway, Fire Capt. Larry Morse said.
The man told firefighters there was smoke in his house.
Morse said there was a tree down in the driveway and he saw flames coming from the roof. He started laying fire hose from the truck and the road and called for assistance.
Firefighters from Trumbull, Rome, Harpersfield, Hartsgrove, Morgan and Thompson fire departments battled the blaze with many shuttling water from other locations. Morse said the house was a total loss and firefighters worked for hours to keep the fire under control in the windy weather.
Morse said there were no injuries to firefighters or the property owner and two dogs had to be revived but were doing well.
The Harpersfield Fire Department also helped deal with a communication line down across Interstate 90 around 3 p.m., officials said. Emergency vehicles helped make motorists aware of the line. The line was cut and removed from the road later in the afternoon.
Fire departments throughout the county reported trees and power lines down due to the intense winds. Sheffield Fire Chief Claude Kobernik said his department had seven or eight calls and one street had multiple utility poles or trees down.
Plymouth Fire Department crews assisted as heavy machinery was used to move debris from Route 45.
Debris from the roof of a large barn-like structure could be seen in a tree and around the property in the same area.
