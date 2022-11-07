WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — Township trustees are seeking a five-year, one-mill levy for parks and recreation to improve several properties, said Windsor Township Trustee Jim Plizga.
“It would help is many ways,” said Plizga. He said the levy would provide money to mow several parks and ballfields in the township. He said it would also provide money to make improvements to the parks and the community center.
He said trustees are hoping to improve a small park that presently has a cannon in place, by adding historical items and eventually a memorial to veterans.
Plizga said it would also provided money to make improvements to the community center property. He said rental for the property covers the electric utility costs, but fuel is getting expensive, and it will cost more to heat the building, he said.
The building will also need roof work at some point,” Plizga said.
The building is being used for a variety of purposes, including basketball, youth and adult;weddings; community meetings; showers and other events, but without a levy it is a challenge to maintain.
“It continues to be a struggle keeping the Community Center a viable asset for Windsor residents with no tax levy to help support it. It is still being used by both youth and adult basketball players, birthday parties, showers, meetings and community resources,” the township spring newsletter states.
Plizga said the levy would cost 15 to 25 cents a day per property owner, depending on the evaluation of the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.