WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — A Noble Road home was destroyed by fire late Monday evening, according to the Windsor Fire Department Facebook page.
"Windsor Fire Department responded to a working structure fire at 10:30 p.m. last (Monday) night. First arriving units found a well involved fire," the post states.
Windsor fire officials did not return calls seeking comment on the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Windsor Fire Department and the Ohio State Fire Marshall's Office.
Numerous area departments responded mutual aid to the blaze and no further information is being released at the this time.
