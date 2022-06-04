SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of families gathered recently to see the season-ending Wildfire Dance Studio program at Lakeside High School.
The performance completes months and months of rehearsal for young children through the highly competitive high school age dance programs. Twelve students recently performed at a world competition in Florida.
The studio was operated for 42 years by Mary Murtha, but has recently been purchased by Scott DeCola, who began his dance career in Ashtabula and traveled the world as a professional dancer.
Hundreds of family members and friends attended the event cheering for the young dancers dressed in colorful costumes and smiling brightly.
After a week or two off the dancers begin classes Monday to continue to honing techniques and preparing routines to be seen in 2023.
