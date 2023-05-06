King Charles III’s coronation today will be a mix of long time tradition and modern age technology.
The ceremony will be unmissable for U.K. residents, but there are plenty of royal watchers in American, including northeast Ohio.
Carla Webb of Jefferson said she’s looking forward to watching the pageantry.
“This is truly history in the making,” she said. “I watched most of the major British historical events and feel this is important, as well.”
The regalia-heavy event is formal confirmation of King Charles’ dual role as head of state and leader of the Church of England.
Americans can watch it all live, if they wake up early enough. Local broadcasts begin at 5 a.m. today.
Joyce Perry of Ashtabula said she’s going to watch to coronation, as is Lenox Township native Harry Carter “due to the wonders of a digital video recorder (DVR),” he said.
While some might think it strange that Americans want to tune in, large audiences have watched previous royal milestones, such as the wedding of Charles and Diana in 1981, the weddings of their children, William and Harry, and Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
“Thanks to the longevity of Queen Elizabeth II, this is an event many of us have never seen in this lifetime,” Perry said.
Emeritus Professor of English at Kent State University at Ashtabula, Roger Craik, was born in Britain but has lived in Ashtabula for many years.
“Like millions of others born in Britain, I have known only Queen Elizabeth in my lifetime, so it will be strange to have a king now,” he said. “I look forward to the choral music in the ceremony, and to seeing the general public so happy, waving their flags.”
The festivities start with King Charles and his wife Camilla’s procession to Westminster Abbey.
David Hawes is a Brit who’s been living in Ashtabula for 20-plus years and proudly flies a Union Jack and St George flag every day.
“I may not be up quite then (5 a.m.) but I am sure around 7ish I will switch on,” he said. “It is going to coincide with the English Premier Soccer that I watch every Saturday morning so there will be channel surfing going on.”
Hawes said this will be the first coronation for many Brits, including himself, thanks to Queen Elizabeth II living to such a ripe old age.
“I like Charles. He’s always come across as a humanitarian,” he said. “That being said, I would have preferred him to have stepped aside and let William and Kate take the role who I think would have bought the monarchy some form of modernity.”
Broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as cable channels CNN and Fox News will have live coverage. Some streaming channels like Hulu+ will feature coverage on their digital platforms.
