JEFFERSON — Many people run out the door of their workplace when they retire, filled with joy at the prospect of having time to travel and pursue hobbies.
Not so, for Janie Gildersleeve of Jefferson.
Gildersleeve retired Feb. 1 after 30 years with the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center.
After a short vacation with her family in New Zealand, Gildersleeve will begin a new adventure — she’s starting her own business and calling it, What If? Network (WIN).
“When I’ve worked with families and students through the years, over and over and over I would ask, ‘What if we could do this? What if that would change? What if we could make your day a bit easier for you?’” she said. “It has been clear, almost from the start, that ‘What If?’ just had to be [part of] the name of this adventure.”
Gildersleeve’s work-related passion was assisting families and connecting them to county resources. Her personal passion is sharing the hope found in the Bible, and a relationship with Jesus. What If? Network is a blend of both, she said.
“Faith should be an action word giving hands and feet to the message of the scriptures by walking out what it means to be there for others,” she said. “What If? Network will encourage the broken, the hopeless and those deserving of compassion.”
Gildersleeve feels strongly that Christians are called to keep serving.
“I cannot retire from that assignment,” she said. “Hope and grace can be found at WIN.”
Families might need help filling out county assistance forms. Families may need household supplies. Families might need personal care or infant items, such as diapers. Families may just need someone to care and listen and to be there to support them.
What If? Network is based on relationship building and about caring for others and helping them when the tough is just too tough.
“What If? Network is here to encourage individuals who are struggling and offer hope to those who are feeling lost, discouraged or alone,” she said. “There is no charge for the services provided but community donations are accepted.”
An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at the What If? Network, 26 S. Chestnut St., Jefferson.
The business is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Hours may vary due to appointments with families; additional hours are available, if needed. For more information, contact Gildersleeve at janie.gildlersleeve@gmail.com.
