Ohio is a treasure trove of trails, winding through national parks, along the lakeshores and waterways, and through the largest cities in the Buckeye State.
The state boasts the fifth most rail-trails and more than 1,000 miles of completed rail-trail. On Monday, the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s Top 10 list of best trails on the state listed the Western Reserve Greenway in Ashtabula and Trumbull counties as the third best in the state.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the commissioners are very proud of the trail system and Metroparks assets.
“It’s great to see other entities recognize how great it is, as well,” he said. “Our residents and tourists are fortunate to have these resources available to enjoy.”
Traveling 43 miles through rural Ohio, the Western Reserve Greenway follows the Pennsylvania Railroad’s former branch line, extending just shy of the shore of Lake Erie.
The trail is the longest segment of the 110-mile Great Ohio Lake-to-River Greenway, which will travel south to the banks of the Ohio River in East Liverpool.
The northern trailhead is in Ashtabula, where trail users will cross the historical King Bridge over Clay Street and head to Austinburg Township. South of Austinburg, the route’s rural surroundings offer opportunities to see a variety of deer, beavers and birds.
Continuing into Trumbull County, walkers and bicyclists encounter one of the highlights of the greenway — a stone arch bridge over Baughman Creek.
The Western Reserve Greenway ends north of Warren, but visitors can extend the journey a few miles by hopping on the Garret Wonders Bike Trail and heading south into town.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said he’s become an avid cyclist and frequently uses the Greenway Trail.
“I have traveled our entire trail and have road portions of it as far south as Trumbull County,” he said. “It is a fantastic trail and I have run into so many people from all over Ohio and neighboring states who travel here and use our trail. I especially enjoy the trail in the fall when the leaves are changing colors.”
Timonere said the Ashtabula County Metroparks and their volunteers do a tremendous job maintaining the trail and keeping it enjoyable for the thousands of walkers, runners and cyclists who frequent the trail.
“I certainly appreciate their work and dedication to this county asset,” he said.
“Ashtabula County is blessed with some tremendous trails,” County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “I look forward to the ability to expand those for residents and visitors alike.”
Here’s the complete Top 10 list:
1. Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail, which travels through Cuyahoga, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas counties. Spanning 81 miles from Cleveland to historic Bolivar, the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail is an iconic pathway that runs through the heart of a National Heritage Area and is used by some 2.5 million people each year.
Once a pathway for mule-pulled canal boats to transport goods and passengers, key visitors along the trail help preserve the cultural, historic and natural legacy of the route. While currently only 81 miles, the trail will eventually extend south to New Philadelphia for a total of 110 miles. The northern section of the trail is a major component of the Ohio to Erie Trail—a 326-mile trail network that will eventually connect Cleveland and Cincinnati.
2. The Little Miami Scenic Trail in Yellow Spring, which travels through Clark, Clermont, Greene, Hamilton and Warren counties.
The quintessence of Ohio rail-trails, it spans a little more than 78 miles, from the outskirts of Cincinnati to Springfield, through abundant state parks and charming small towns and along historical sites. Beginning southeast of Cincinnati, the trail runs north, with the Armleder Park Trail and the Lunken Airport Bike Path nearby.
The next few miles offer ample opportunities to stop and relax in greenspaces such as the 127-acre Clear Creek Park. After passing through Terrace Park, Loveland and Morrow, you can make your way to Caesar Creek State Park, which features more than 70 miles of hiking trails, as well as canoe rentals. The remaining 30-plus miles of the Little Miami Scenic Trail are filled with natural habitats and connections to additional trails, including the Creekside Trail, Xenia-Jamestown Connector, Prairie Grass Trail, Simon Kenton Trail and Buck Creek Trail. The Little Miami Scenic Trail also makes up the southern leg of the Ohio to Erie Trail.
“An adorable covered bridge [former Ashtabula County engineer] John Smolen designed for Greene County crosses over the Little Miami Scenic Trail,” said Kevin Grippi, whose worked for Smolen Engineering for the past 17 years. “I’m thrilled our Greenway Trail was voted No. 3.”
3. Western Reserve Greenway, passing through Ashtabula and Trumbull counties.
4. Bike and Hike Trail (Summit County)
5. Holmes County Trail, passing through Holmes and Wayne counties and through the heart of Amish country.
6. Kokosing Gap Trail in Knox County.
7. Little Beaver Creek Greenway Trail in Columbiana County.
8. Great Miami River Trail through Butler, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties.
9. Hockhocking Adena Bikeway in Athens County.
10. Alum Creek Greenway Trail in Franklin County.
