• Charles R Wisniewski pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct.
• Jonathan D Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of OVI and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 60 of which were suspended, and fined $850 plus court costs.
• Kelly J Kuczynski pleaded guilty to one count of OVI and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 150 of which were suspended, and was fined $525 plus court costs.
• Matthew A Pillar pleaded guilty to one count of drug abuse and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs.
In another case, Pillar pleaded guilty to one count of OVI, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 90 of which were suspended, and fined $525 plus court costs.
• Jonathan D Brown pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Robert M Ritter pleaded not contest to one count of display of license plates and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Matthew W Singleton pleaded guilty to being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under a license suspension, revocation, termination, forfeiture or cancellation, and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Joseph A Miller pleaded guilty to one count of OVI, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
In another case, Miller pleaded guilty to sharing cost or purchasing alcohol, one count of endangering children and one count of disorderly conduct ,and was sentenced to 360 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs.
• Kelly J Kuczynski pleaded guilty to one count of OVI, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 150 of which were suspended, and was fined $525 plus court costs.
• Merle E Tingley pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Christine M Vanatta pleaded guilty to operator’s license required and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Shane A Peggs pleaded guilty to one count of OVI, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Matthew A Pillar pleaded guilty to one count of OVI and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 90 of which were suspended, and was fined $525 plus court costs.
• Jonathan D Brown pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Quantiona J Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of OVI and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• B J Kirk pleaded no contest to one count of display of license plates and was fined $25 plus court costs.
• Dominic Merrill pleaded no contest to one count of license forfeiture and one count of display of license and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Jordan Michael Brock pleaded guilty to one count of display of license plates and was fined $50 plus court costs.
• James M Delewski pleaded guilty to one count of lanes of travel upon roadways and one count of distracted driving, and was fined $200 plus court costs.
• Erin M Spears pleaded guilty to one count of physical control and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and $250 plus court costs.
• Tyra S Efford pleaded guilty to one count of OVI and was sentenced to 180 days in jail 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Scott R Taylor pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license, and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Devin Vernon pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated menacing and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 144 of which were suspended, and was fined $500 plus court costs. Vernon was given credit for six days in jail.
• Leonard J Rizzuti pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Amy J Campbell pleaded guilty to one count of operator’s license required and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Leon L Klotz pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension, one count of owner required to file for registration, and one count of driving without a valid license, and was fined $125 plus court costs.
• Justin Daniel Baker pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and one count of display of license plates, and was fined $300 plus court costs.
• Terry L Chapman pleaded guilty to one count of stopping after an accident involving damage.
• Jacob A Hein pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 of which were suspended, and was fined $50 plus court costs. Hein was given credit for two days in jail.
In another case, Hein pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated disorderly conduct, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 of which where suspended, and was fined $50 plus court costs. Hein was given credit for two days in jail.
• Austin C Wheaton pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid license and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Justin Daniel Baker, pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and one count of display of license plates and was fined $300 plus court costs.
• Caterra D Broyles pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Scott Cribbs pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Monica McCulley pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Michael S Riffe pleaded guilty to failure to control and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Shayna L Rummel pleaded guilty to stopping for a school bus and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Kelly M Maresh pleaded guilty to driving under suspension and was fined $300 plus court costs.
• Alexis J Edelman pleaded no contest to one count of driving without a valid license and one count of owner required to file for registration, and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and was fined $200 plus court costs.
• Jose M Rivera Santiago pleaded no contest to driving without a valid license and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Ricardo L Velazquez pleaded no contest to one count of driving under suspension and one count of of use of unauthorized plates, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and was fined $300 plus court costs.
• Nicola A Lemmo pleaded guilty to one count of unsafe vehicle and was fined $75 plus court costs.
• Rayburn L Seawood Jr pleaded guilty to one count of no operator’s license and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Nicole R Strmac pleaded guilty to one count of violation of a protection order or consent agree, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 179 of which were suspended, and was fined $150 plus court costs.
Strmac was given credit for one day in jail.
• Madeline L Moody pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 25 of which were suspended, and was fined $150 plus court costs.
Moody was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Clarence E Poole III pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was fined $50 plus court costs.
Poole was given credit for one day in jail toward his fine.
In another case, Poole pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was sentenced to seven days in jail, and was fined $250 plus court costs.
Poole was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Jamie N Hines pleaded guilty to one count of OVI and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Stevan A Zepeda pleaded guilty to no drivers license and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Dale H Murphey II pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Jonathan C Leonard pleaded guilty to one count of DUI and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
In another case, Leonard pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• James R Green pleaded no contest to one count of OVI and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Regino David Canales Cordero pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Avery D March pleaded guilty to one count of no motorcycle endorsement, one count of driving without a license and one count of operating without reasonable control, and was fined $125 plus court costs.
• Michael Myers pleaded guilty to one count of prohibitions on use and one count of obeying traffic control devices, and was fined $110 plus court costs.
• Emanuel M Perez pleaded guilty to one count speed limits and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Shane P Crotty pleaded guilty to one count of speed limits and was fined $100 plus court costs.
• Mihai D Valeanu pleaded guilty to one count of display of license, one count of obeying traffic control devices, and one count of prohibitions on use, and was fined $145 plus court costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.