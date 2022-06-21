• Damien C. Toth pleaded guilty to one count of physical control under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Christopher A. Ridenour pleaded guilty to one count of physical control under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Kelly A. Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of physical control while under the influence and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and fined $375 plus court costs.
• Brian E. Murphy pleaded guilty to one count of operator’s license required, and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Angela J. Farmwald pleaded guilty to a third offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 90 of which were suspended, and was fined $850 plus court costs.
• Chelsye L. Orth pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Mathew Burdette pleaded guilty to one count of driving under suspension and was fined $150 plus court costs.
• Richard H. Obenour II pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 177 of which were suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs.
• Frank Smith pleaded no contest to three counts of driving under suspension, one count of failure to reinstate license and one count of speeding and was fined $250 plus court costs.
• Jennifer Hylton pleaded no contest to one count of driving under suspension and one count of use of unauthorized plates and was fined $175 plus court costs.
• Dillon T. Reitz pleaded no contest to one count of driving under suspension and one count of use of headlights and was fined $275 plus court costs.
• Sam Anthony Didino pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid license and was fined $50 plus court costs.
• Shane Mathew Klein pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 165 days of which was suspended, and was fined $375 plus court costs. Klein was given credit for 15 days in jail in this case.
• Whitney R. Bradley pleaded not contest to one count driving under suspension and one count of failure to use turn signals and was fined $275 plus court costs.
• Damien C. Toth pleaded guilty to one count of improper handling of a firearm and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $100 plus court costs.
• Gregory A. Lee II pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to three days in jail, all three of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs.
• Justin Risher pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated disorderly conduct and was sentenced to three days in jail, all of which were suspended, and fined $150 plus court costs.
• Jamie L. Grabski pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drug abuse instruments and was sentenced to 21 days in jail and fined $25 plus court costs. Grabski was given credit for 21 days in jail in this case.
• Sterlin B. Walker pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 14 of which were suspended, and fined $25 plus court costs. Walker was given credit for 16 days in jail in this case.
