Many farmers are on a planting hold after heavy rains pounded the area during the last several days making field work a challenge in many parts of Ashtabula County, said Ashtabula County Extension Agent Andrew Holden.
“I know some areas of the county got an inch of rain,” Holden said.
Couple the rain with chilly temperatures and farmers are hoping for some dry weather soon.
Holden said it will likely be a week before farmers can get back on the fields in some areas of the county. He said less than 50 percent of soybeans have been planted.
Holden said some corn has been planted, but drier weather is needed to complete the planting season.
Grape growers had a scary weekend, but the weather didn’t bring the potential hail that could have become a major issue, according to Donniella Winchell, the executive director of the Ohio Wine Producers Association.
“Everything is looking good,” she said. “There was some concern this weekend about hail, but it stopped in Mentor. That lake effect is protecting us. There is a reason we grow grapes in northeastern Ohio.”
Holden said the planting season is probably about normal for Ashtabula County as it is often late May or well into June when crops are planted. But things are definitely different than last year.
“Last year was an extremely early spring [planting], but this year was more normal,” he said.
Holden said farmers usually make their decisions on what to plant in the fall or winter of the previous year. He said the war in Ukraine happened too late to effect most area farmers’ decisions on what to plant.
