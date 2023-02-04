GENEVA — The city's downtown area was busy on Saturday as people left their warm homes to experience some outdoor activity during Winterfest 2023.
The weekend got off to a rousing start on Friday night as 125 people attended a "fire and ice" event at Rotary Pavilion, said Geneva Business Association President James Santiago.
He said it took the fire a while to start heating the ice but once it started it "went great."
The event has been in downtown Geneva for almost two decades starting in 2006. It was the brainchild of two community leaders who came from New York state, where they experienced the joy of winter events, said Myke Anderson, Geneva recreation director, who helped administer this year's festival with Santiago.
Anderson said the Friday night event was really cold but people came and enjoyed the event.
On Saturday, bouncy houses were set up inside the recreation center. Mercy Kamp, 4, of Geneva played on one of the bouncy houses. Her father, Jason, said the family comes to the event annually to beat the "blues" of winter.
Santiago and Anderson said the purpose of the event is to get people out of their homes in the dead of winter to experience all the free activities.
A short parade kicked off at 12:30 p.m. with twirling groups, politicians and festival royalty participating.
A chili cook-off was also a major draw with people waiting in lines to try 10 different options on tables set in a parking lot in downtown Geneva.
"This is my first year. I do a lot of cooking and my kids said it's time you cook for someone else," said Jodi Morrison of Jefferson.
She said she also participated to raise awareness about autism.
Mike Goddard helped coordinate the event for the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce and got 10 cooks to participate after a two-year hiatus from the festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said judges picked winners in the business, non-profit and individual categories with each winter getting $100 and a trophy.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette attended his first Winterfest since becoming city manager. He said he loves chili and was excited to try the different options available.
Winterfest Pageant director Roberta Horvath said her girls did nails for younger girls at the Geneva Community Center after doing everything they could to stay warm during the parade.
"They have pants under their dresses and coats under their capes. We don't want anybody to get sick," she said.
