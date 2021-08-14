ASHTABULA — Close to 100 competitors competed in the Tri-Bulathon on Saturday morning at Walnut Beach.
Several runners expressed gratitude that Friday rain and thunderstorms had reduced the humidity on Saturday morning significantly making it a much more enjoyable event.
"Awesome. It is a great event," said Bill Marut of Painesville as he recovered from the triathlon that included a 500-yard swim, a 11.5-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run. More than 70 people competed in the individual race while at least 15 more challenged themselves in the team relay portion of the event.
"The long hill, to start the run and bike portions of the course, was great," Marut said.
Chris Stasny, owner of Stasny Road Racing, said the event was a little different than an all-running event.
"A lot more moving parts," Stasny said of a triathlon.
He said the transition from one event to another is the biggest challenge for a race timer.
"It [the course] is beautiful. It is awesome," said Henry Windle before heading off on a run to complete the event.
Emma Burkey had a new experience in the event.
"It was my first one and it was great," she said.
Steve Wychock, a big fan of the sport, and other volunteers started to put the course together on Thursday and completed the process on Friday and Saturday.
"I love the sport," he said.
Wychock said he likes the idea you can be mediocre in all three events but do well overall.
The event was held in the 1990s and 2000s but was put on hold for a number of years until it came back in the mid-2010s.
"We started with 20 people," said race director Brian Pruitt from the Ashtabula County YMC, which puts on the race. He said that number jumped to about 60 people in 2019 but the race had to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Pruitt said there aren't many triathlons between Mentor and Erie and it has started to grow. He said the YMCA puts on the race for athletes and also uses it as a fundraiser for the youth and adult sports programs sponsored by the YMCA as well as tutoring programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.